Sorbothane absorbs up to 94.7% of impact shock. Sorbothane is a highly-damped, viscoelastic, polymeric solid. Sorbothane “flows” like a liquid under load and is a thermoset, polyether based polyurethane that combines high energy absorption with near faultless memory.





Sorbothane is considered a “super soft” polyurethane that can simultaneously absorb shock and vibration energy which makes it preferable to one dimensional materials like rubber and other polyurethanes.





