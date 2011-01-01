Harness the power of Sorbothane, a patented wonder material. Celebrated for its extraordinary shock-absorbing and vibration-isolating properties, Sorbothane is the secret behind the SHOCKEE. Sorbothane is not just for pickleball; this material is used in the space shuttle, audio equipment, to precision machinery, offering unparalleled protection and comfort.
Experience the satisfying feel with each strike, a signature feature that will add confidence to your game.
The SHOCKEE doesn't just resolve elbow pain, it also reduces the dreaded ear pain that comes from the "Ping" when hitting the pickleball. The SHOCKEE reduces shockwaves while also minimizing noise waves.
Athletes have reported a remarkable reduction in tennis elbow and wrist tendonitis pain, with some experiencing up to 70% pain relief.
Enhance Your Court Performance and Your Confidence by using the SHOCKEE. It offers a great solution for men and women to achieve their ultimate pickleball experience.
The SHOCKEE is not just a product; it's your partner on the court, pushing your game to be the best that it can be. Join the ranks of players who choose not just to play, but to excel at the game. At PickleBlaze we are dedicated to ensure your passion for pickleball is matched by our dedication to your well-being.
The only paddle dampener that's made for pain reduction
FEATURES
Transform your pickleball experience with the SHOCKEE— where innovation meets precision.
Specs
Dimension: 1.5 x .5 x .25 inches
Package Weight: .09 ounces
Easy! Easy! Easy!
Just stretch the SHOCKEE and slide it up the paddle grip. For the greatest performance the SCHOCKEE should be placed just above or slightly overlapping the top of the grip.
Scientific Backed Material
Sorbothane absorbs up to 94.7% of impact shock. Sorbothane is a highly-damped, viscoelastic, polymeric solid. Sorbothane “flows” like a liquid under load and is a thermoset, polyether based polyurethane that combines high energy absorption with near faultless memory.
Sorbothane is considered a “super soft” polyurethane that can simultaneously absorb shock and vibration energy which makes it preferable to one dimensional materials like rubber and other polyurethanes.
At PickleBlaze, we strive to create products that help you achieve your highest potential pickleball game. We have a team of mechanical, industrial, software and construction engineers working to create products to enhance your pickleball game and to Wow you on every shot.
